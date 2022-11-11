Vinci (EPA:DG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.85

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €89.85 ($89.85) and traded as high as €94.81 ($94.81). Vinci shares last traded at €94.43 ($94.43), with a volume of 883,547 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($118.00) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($113.00) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($114.00) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($105.00) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Vinci Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.85.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

