Vonage (NYSE:VG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Vonage Stock Performance

Vonage stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.99. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage’s Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage’s fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

