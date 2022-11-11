Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,731,000 after buying an additional 3,021,715 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Voya Financial by 70.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,567,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Voya Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

