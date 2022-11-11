Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Wajax Price Performance

WJXFF stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

