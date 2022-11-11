Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.44% from the company’s current price.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $163.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

