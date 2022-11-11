Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 4.3 %

DIS opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $163.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.