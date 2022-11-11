Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $7,794,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Trading Up 8.9 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

