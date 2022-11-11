WANdisco (LON:WAND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $344.60

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.60 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 511.65 ($5.89). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 510 ($5.87), with a volume of 24,541 shares traded.

WANdisco Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 451.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 344.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of £341.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59.

Get WANdisco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WANdisco news, insider Yeturu Aahlad sold 36,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.30), for a total value of £167,674.60 ($193,062.29).

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.