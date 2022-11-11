WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,924.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

WDFC stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of -0.21. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $255.31.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.67%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

