Wedbush Weighs in on Allbirds, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Allbirds Trading Up 5.2 %
BIRD stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $389.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.33.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,920 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 156.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 54.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 419,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
