Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (GRN)

11/9/2022 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$0.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.30.

11/9/2022 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.40 to C$1.30.

10/25/2022 – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.45 to C$1.30.

CVE:GRN opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

