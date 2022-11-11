Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of WHG opened at $10.89 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

