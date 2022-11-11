Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance
Shares of WHG stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 352.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwood Holdings Group (WHG)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.