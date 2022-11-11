Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of WHG stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 352.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

