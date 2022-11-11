White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

WTM stock opened at $1,330.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,420.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,344.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,268.86.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.57%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

