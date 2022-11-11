White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

WTM stock opened at $1,330.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,344.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,268.86. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,420.46.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.57%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $465,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

