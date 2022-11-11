Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,772 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21,811.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,038,237 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.