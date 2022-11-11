William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

VLD stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. Velo3D has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $455.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 3.63.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Velo3D will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Velo3D by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Velo3D by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 673,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 406,095 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

