Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Wingstop Trading Up 7.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

WING opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $178.68. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.60, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

