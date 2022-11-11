Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.06.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Insider Activity at Wingstop
In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
Wingstop Trading Up 7.2 %
WING opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $178.68. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.60, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.61.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.