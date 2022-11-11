WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Down 69.0% in October

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the October 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 30.6% during the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

