Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded by CL King

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by CL King from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Trading cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $941.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 130,726 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

