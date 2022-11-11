Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Rating Lowered by Williams Trading

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Williams Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.78.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $941.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

