Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Head to Head Survey

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group N/A -176.47% -115.76% Fisker -669,901.25% -75.88% -34.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Workhorse Group and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Workhorse Group and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fisker 0 7 6 0 2.46

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 60.58%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $15.08, suggesting a potential upside of 88.54%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Workhorse Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workhorse Group and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 322.77 -$401.35 million ($1.63) -1.68 Fisker $110,000.00 21,724.00 -$471.34 million ($1.73) -4.62

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Fisker on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. It also provides Metron, an air delivery application that tracks the performance of various the vehicles deployed. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

