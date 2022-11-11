World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in World Acceptance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $80.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $506.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.34. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $67.17 and a 12-month high of $265.75.

A number of research firms have commented on WRLD. Stephens reduced their target price on World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

