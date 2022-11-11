Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YRI. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$64.01.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market cap of C$6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$8.05.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

