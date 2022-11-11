Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,178,671 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,872.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178,671 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $131,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

