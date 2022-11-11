Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of ZM opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $268.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.