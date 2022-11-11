Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 144.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 27,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 14.5 %

Zscaler stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.28.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

