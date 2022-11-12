11,596 Shares in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Bancorp

In other news, CEO Craig M. Dwight purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 367,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,961.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $687.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBNC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

