12,408 Shares in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,408 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 15.5% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 47,159 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 803,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 367,604 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. William Blair lowered ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of ECOM opened at $23.08 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $667.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $74,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,751 shares in the company, valued at $564,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $198,673. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

