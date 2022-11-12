1,300 Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 418,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 349,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Morphic Trading Up 0.1 %

Morphic Profile

MORF stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $63.10.

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.