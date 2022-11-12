1,500 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bancorp by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $32.69.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 18,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

