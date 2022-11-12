1,550 Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after acquiring an additional 130,869 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 841,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

ARIS opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

