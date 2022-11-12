16,937 Shares in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $14.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $855.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $249,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

