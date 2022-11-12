1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,134 shares in the last quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 324,722 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,944,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 81.8% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. William Blair downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

ONEM stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 1Life Healthcare

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $2,299,336.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $2,299,336.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,264,502 shares of company stock worth $72,836,446. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1Life Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

