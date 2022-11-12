2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Acquires 182,312 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52.

On Friday, November 4th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7 %

GOOG opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

