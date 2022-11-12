2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Acquires 182,312 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52.

On Friday, November 4th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of -30.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $130.27.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $19,972,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

