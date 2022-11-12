2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Buys 182,312 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52.

On Friday, November 4th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381,114 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

