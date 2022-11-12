21,264 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAPR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UAPR opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

