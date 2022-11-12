22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for 22nd Century Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

22nd Century Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $256.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.89. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 93.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,063,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 52,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,205,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,209 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 208,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.