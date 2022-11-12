22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for 22nd Century Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
22nd Century Group Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $256.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.89. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.52.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 93.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
