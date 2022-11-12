23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target Cut to $6.00

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

23andMe Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at 3.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 3.07 and its 200-day moving average is 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.24. 23andMe has a 1-year low of 2.12 and a 1-year high of 13.50.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total transaction of 31,860.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

