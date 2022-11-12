2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie lowered 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised 2U from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.45.
TWOU stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.00. 2U has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
