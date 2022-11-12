2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $14.40 at The Goldman Sachs Group

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.50 to $14.40 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of 2U from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. 2U has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $661.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,586,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,342,000 after buying an additional 399,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after buying an additional 397,314 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

