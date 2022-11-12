320 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $721,702.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,886 shares of company stock worth $6,700,236. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

OSIS opened at $88.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

