3,319 Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,319 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QCR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in QCR by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,741,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,591.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,538.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 4,500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,591.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,618 shares of company stock worth $422,287 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QCR to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

