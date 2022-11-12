36,138 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

