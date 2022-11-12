420 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $278,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SJW. Barclays reduced their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,840 shares of company stock worth $245,289. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.