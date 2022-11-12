4,300 Shares in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 135.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Trean Insurance Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.71. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

