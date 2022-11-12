524 Shares in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 88,316 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.68. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

