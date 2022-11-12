54,894 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 8.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 5.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,529.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,586.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

KD opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

