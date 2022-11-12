7,500 Shares in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.